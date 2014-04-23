By Gerry Shih
| SAN FRANCISCO, April 23
SAN FRANCISCO, April 23 The city of San
Francisco sued two landlords on Wednesday for allegedly evicting
tenants to rent out rooms on such websites as Airbnb, opening a
new front in a controversy over increasingly popular home-rental
services.
In separate lawsuits filed by City Attorney Dennis Herrera,
the city named two groups of defendants that it called the "most
egregious" offenders because they evicted disabled tenants
before listing rooms online for as much as $595 a night.
The lawsuits have come amidst a broader crackdown on illegal
rentals in San Francisco, where the rental services, which also
include Homeaway.com and VRBO.com, have been blamed for pushing
up housing prices because they remove rooms from the rental
market.
Sites like Airbnb, which help landlords list rooms and take
a cut of the payments, have operated in a legal gray area in
many U.S. markets - and sometimes outright illegally in cities
including San Francisco, which outlaws rentals for less than 30
days.
The services have been under scrutiny elsewhere in the
United States, including in New York state, where Attorney
General Eric Schneiderman has issued a subpoena for a list of
Airbnb hosts in New York City, which also prohibits short-term
apartment rentals. The company has refused to divulge its hosts
and is now battling the subpoena in court.
The company, which has been pushing legislation in San
Francisco to legalize its business, swiftly banned the landlords
from its service on Wednesday and applauded Herrera's lawsuits
in a statement.
"We wholeheartedly support efforts to bring those landlords
to justice," the company said, while maintaining that "a small
number of predatory landlords are abusing platforms like ours."
Although San Francisco has long prosecuted landlords for
illegal rentals or hotel conversions, a city spokesman said
Wednesday's lawsuits were the first of their kind in the "age of
Airbnb."
San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee, who has deep ties to the city's
flourishing tech industry, has been a political champion for
Airbnb, a stance that has pitted him against other officials and
housing activist groups.
Separately on Wednesday, the San Francisco Tenants Union
said it had begun a process with city regulators to sue seven
other landlords on similar charges.
"The city attorney pursuing two landlords will definitely
send a message, but pursuing seven is going to send an even
better message," said Joseph Tobener, a lawyer for the union.
Despite its uncertain legal status, Airbnb recently closed a
$475 million round of financing that valued it at $10 billion,
according to media reports.
(Editing by Matthew Lewis)