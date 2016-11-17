IMF offers three-pillared prescription for African growth
LONDON, May 22 Countries in sub-Saharan Africa need to get their budgets in order, diversify their economies and look after their poorest people.
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 17 A U.S. judge on Thursday said Airbnb and the city of San Francisco must work harder to resolve a court case over an ordinance that forbids the home-rental company from taking bookings from hosts who have not registered their homes with the city.
U.S. District Judge James Donato in San Francisco said he would issue an order prohibiting the city from enforcing the ordinance, to give both sides more time to work on a fair way to enforce the local law. (Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by David Gregorio)
LONDON, May 22 Countries in sub-Saharan Africa need to get their budgets in order, diversify their economies and look after their poorest people.
MOSCOW, May 22 Russia will see lower inflation and a smaller budget deficit if OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers agree to extend a production cut deal, Economy Minister Maxim Oreshkin said on Monday, Russian news agency reported.