SAN FRANCISCO Nov 4 Airbnb plans to form 100
home-sharing clubs in cities across the United States during
2016, seeking to get ahead of regulatory crackdowns by
organizing hosts and guests who will advocate for home-and
room-sharing companies.
Airbnb aims to leverage the political clout it established
during the San Francisco election, and the $8.4 million campaign
it orchestrated to defeat Proposition F, a measure to restrict
short-term rentals.
The company won that battle Tuesday night, when Prop. F was
defeated 55 percent to 45 percent.
"We're going to use the momentum of what took place here to
do what we did in San Francisco around the world," said Chris
Lehane, Airbnb's global policy chief who led the campaign
against Prop. F.
The home-sharing clubs will be organized by Airbnb and run
by hosts and guests who use the website. The clubs will organize
to advocate for home-sharing at their local city councils and
around their community.
Airbnb staff will support the clubs, offering advice and
resources, Lehane told a news conference on Wednesday.
Lehane declined to say how much the clubs would cost Airbnb,
but said, "we'll spend what it takes to succeed."
Despite Airbnb's victory in San Francisco, other cities
including New York and Los Angles are weighing tough
restrictions on short-term rentals, concerned they are taking
too much housing stock off the market in areas where residents
are faced with high rents.
