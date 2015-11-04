By Heather Somerville
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 3 San Francisco voters were
poised on Tuesday to defeat a controversial ballot measure to
curb short-term home and apartment rentals, handing a victory to
companies such as Airbnb, early results showed.
With about 65,000 ballots counted, about 61 percent of
voters had moved against Proposition F, which would cut the
number of nights San Francisco homes or bedrooms can be rented
to 75 each year, among other limitations.
Prop. F's failure is a victory for home- and
apartment-rental company Airbnb, the tech firm targeted by the
measure put forward by affordable housing advocates and
tenants' rights attorneys.
Airbnb spent more than $8 million to defeat the measure,
canvassing neighborhoods with volunteers and propping up
billboards in a campaign orchestrated by Washington political
operative Chris Lehane.
The measure would also provide neighbors greater power to
sue rental property owners if they believe they are violating
the law.
(Editing by Stephen R. Trousdale and Clarence Fernandez)