By Heather Somerville
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 3 A measure to restrict
short-term rentals in San Francisco failed at the polls on
Tuesday, handing a victory to home and apartment rental
companies like Airbnb, the target of the measure.
The proposition's defeat indicates the political clout of
Airbnb, a $25.5 billion company which ran an aggressive campaign
against the measure in its hometown, signalling its intent to
bigger cities elsewhere considering restrictions.
Airbnb spent $8 million, recruited more than 400 supporters
to knock on doors, put up controversial billboards and ran an
onslaught of TV ads.
With all precincts reporting, Proposition F was defeated 55
percent to 45 percent, San Francisco's election website said.
The measure had sought to limit the number of days a private
room, apartment or home could be rented in the city.
The law, said supporters, had aimed to stem the loss of
already scant housing supply to home- and room-renting websites
such as Airbnb, HomeAway Inc and VRBO.
But others said the result would help protect the middle
class in San Francisco, who rely on the extra revenue to cope
with rising rental prices.
Prop. F would have capped short-term rentals at 75 nights
per year, required quarterly reports to the city on how a unit
is used and given neighbors greater power to sue violators.
With around 5,000 rentals listed on the website, San
Francisco is not one of Airbnb's larger markets.
But the company had feared other cities would propose more
restrictions, threatening Airbnb's ability to add more rentals
to its website, grow revenue and protect its valuation - all of
which will be under scrutiny as the company moves toward an
initial public offering.
Now, Airbnb's victory gives it some ammunition in cities
such as New York and Los Angeles, which are also weighing tough
restrictions.
Prop. F's defeat allows residents like Bruce Bennett, 53,
who rents a room in his home on Airbnb, to continue making the
income he relies on to help pay for knee surgery.
"I'm limping along in life," he said.
But John Forsyth, 56, fears Prop. F's defeat may turn his
once-quiet street into a never-ending block party. He says three
of the 30 or so houses on his cul-de-sac have been used as
Airbnb rentals.
"At 3 o'clock in the morning an Uber pulls up and a bunch of
drunk people pile out," he said.
On a separate measure, some 73 percent voted in favor of a
$310 million affordable housing bond aimed at developing units
for low and middle-income families while stemming evictions.
Voters also checked "no" on a proposal to freeze market-rate
housing development in the city's Mission District - the site of
protests in 2013 against tech company shuttle routes - for 18
months and require the city to develop an affordable housing
plan for the area.
(Additonal reporting by Victoria Cavaliere; Editing by Stephen
R. Trousdale and Toby Chopra)