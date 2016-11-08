SAN FRANCISCO Nov 8 A U.S. judge on Tuesday rejected Airbnb's request for a preliminary injunction against a San Francisco ordinance that forbids Airbnb from processing booking fees from hosts who have not registered with the city.

U.S. District Judge James Donato in San Francisco also said further proceedings would be necessary relating to fair enforcement of the ordinance. (Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Dan Grebler)