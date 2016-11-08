FTSE 100 breaks 9-day winning streak as miners, British Land fall
* British Land falls after cautious outlook (Recasts, adds details, updates prices at close)
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 8 A U.S. judge on Tuesday rejected Airbnb's request for a preliminary injunction against a San Francisco ordinance that forbids Airbnb from processing booking fees from hosts who have not registered with the city.
U.S. District Judge James Donato in San Francisco also said further proceedings would be necessary relating to fair enforcement of the ordinance. (Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Dan Grebler)
* British Land falls after cautious outlook (Recasts, adds details, updates prices at close)
LEAVENWORTH, Kansas, May 17 Chelsea Manning walked out of a U.S. military prison on Wednesday, seven years after being arrested for passing secrets to WikiLeaks in the largest breach of classified information in U.S. history.