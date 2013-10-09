(Corrects spelling of Liz Krueger in fifth paragraph)
By Gerry Shih
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 9 Airbnb, the room-rental
service, went to court Wednesday to block a subpoena from the
New York Attorney General seeking information on more than
15,000 tenants who rent out their rooms on the popular website.
The subpoena would be difficult for the company to comply
with because it covers data from hundreds of thousands of
separate records, the company told the New York State Supreme
Court in a filing.
Attorney General Eric Schneiderman has opened an
investigation into whether hosts on Airbnb, a Silicon Valley
venture capital-backed website that lets people put up spare
rooms or couches for rent, are breaking a 2010 law that
prohibits renters from subletting their room for less than 30
days.
Subletting services have nonetheless exploded in popularity
in recent years, with Airbnb boasting 225,000 users in New York
alone. The company, headed by 32-year old Rhode Island School of
Design graduate Brian Chesky, has been valued at more than $1
billion.
But the company has run afoul of authorities in cities
around the country for violating zoning laws that prohibit
unlicensed rentals, as well as ducking taxes that hotels
ordinarily have to pay. New York State senator Liz Krueger, the
author of the 2010 law, has called Airbnb's business
"unambiguously illegal."
Schneiderman's office first demanded in August that the
company turn over the records of all Airbnb hosts in New York
State, believed to number 15,000. State prosecutors issued the
subpoena last week after failing to obtain the records, despite
several rounds of negotiations with Airbnb lawyers.
Airbnb head of global policy David Hantman criticized
Schneiderman's subpoena as "unreasonably broad" and vowed to
fight it with "everything we've got."
The subpoena "demands information about thousands of regular
Airbnb hosts in New York," Hantman wrote in a company blog post
Wednesday. "We made it clear to the Attorney General's office
from the very beginning that we would never agree to this type
of government-sponsored fishing expedition."
