(Corrects headline and paragraph 1 to remove reference to a new
subpoena)
April 21 Airbnb, the online home-rental
marketplace, will appear in court on Tuesday against New York
Attorney General Eric Schneiderman regarding website users who
illegally rent out apartments, the New York Post reported citing
sources.
Nearly two-thirds of New York city apartments recently
listed on Airbnb were illegal sublets, according to an affidavit
from the state Attorney General's office, the newspaper said.
The affidavit, which is expected to be filed in court on
Monday by the AG's office, shows 64 percent of Airbnb's
19,500-plus offerings for Jan. 31 cover an "entire apartment,"
the NY Post said. (r.reuters.com/sun68v)
More than 200 of the offerings came from just five "hosts,"
suggesting third parties were renting out pads on behalf of
their owners, the newspaper said.
Schneiderman opened an investigation last year into whether
hosts on Airbnb, a Silicon Valley venture capital-backed website
that lets people put up spare rooms or couches for rent, are
breaking a 2010 law that prohibits renters from subletting their
room for less than 30 days.
Schneiderman's office first demanded in August that the
company turn over records of all Airbnb hosts in New York State.
State prosecutors issued a subpoena in October after failing to
obtain the records, despite several rounds of negotiations with
Airbnb lawyers. Airbnb then went to court to block the subpoena.
A group led by private equity firm TPG Capital Management LP
has agreed to invest $450 million in Airbnb, valuing the online
home-rental marketplace at $10 billion, a source familiar with
the matter told Reuters on Friday.
(Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)