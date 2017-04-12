By Heather Somerville
| SAN FRANCISCO, April 12
deals with dozens of jurisdictions in the United States and
France to collect and pay taxes, doubling down on its effort to
improve its image with local policymakers even as it face
regulatory challenges around the world.
Airbnb, the short-term rental service that offers a website
where homeowners can rent out a room or their entire property,
has collected $240 million in hotel and occupancy taxes since it
was founded in 2008, remitting them to the jurisdictions where
the company has agreements, Airbnb spokesman Nick Papas told
Reuters.
The most recent tax agreements, formally announced by the
company Tuesday, came in eight U.S. cities and counties, the
state of Texas and 31 cities in France, making for a total of
275 agreements, Papas said. The taxes, which Airbnb says are at
the same rate paid by hotels, will be collected beginning May 1
for the newest agreements. More than half of Airbnb's U.S.
listings are in communities where we the company collects and
remits taxes, Papas said.
Chris Bryan, a spokesman for the Texas comptroller, said
Airbnb approached Texas with the offer to pay taxes.
"The state saw this as the most efficient way of bringing
these people into tax compliance rather than going after
thousands and thousands of homeowners," he said.
Texas is the 20th U.S. state with which Airbnb has a deal.
Seeking agreements with more states allows the company to avoid
the thorny local politics in cities where it faces opposition.
It is still unclear how successful Airbnb will be in
collecting and remitting all the taxes it had pledged because
many of these agreements are less than a year old. Critics of
the deals have questioned how local officials could have enough
data on Airbnb hosts to verify how much tax the company ought to
pay.
Airbnb's push to address taxes has helped to weaken one of
the arguments made by the hotel industry against the company's
growing presence in major cities.
But the tax agreements have not quieted critics' concerns
that Airbnb, valued at $31 billion, has exacerbated housing
shortages and brought unwanted traffic into neighborhoods.
In April, Airbnb reached an agreement with Miami-Dade County
in Florida to collect taxes but the mayor of the city of Miami
Beach, part of Miami-Dade County, remains a vocal opponent to
Airbnb. The city allows Airbnb in areas that are zoned for
short-term rentals but not in residential neighborhoods, said
Mayor Philip Levine.
"When you bought a house you didn't bargain on having a
nightclub next to you," he said. "You relied on having the
zoning of the city protect you."
Airbnb said last year it collected $19 million in taxes in
San Francisco, $7 million in San Diego and $3 million in
Chicago.
Several cities declined to confirm how much tax Airbnb had
paid, citing taxpayer confidentiality rules.
(Reporting by Heather Somerville; Editing by Jonathan Weber and
Bill Trott)