* Update expected after first phase of inspections
* Previous wing part had crack in 2010
By Tim Hepher
DUBLIN, Jan 24 Engineers inspecting Airbus
A380 aircraft for cracks on a part inside the wings
have found similar flaws on at least one aircraft, industry
sources said on Tuesday.
European safety authorities ordered urgent inspections on
just under a third of the superjumbo fleet last week after two
types of cracks were discovered on a bracket inside the wings of
the world's largest jetliner.
Cracks have been found inside the 9,100-square-foot wing of
at least one of the superjumbos examined under last week's
directive, industry sources said.
They also said cracks on another part of the wing were
discovered two years ago. The problem was documented at the time
but attention has not focused on that incident until now.
Airbus insisted on Tuesday this was a different issue from
the latest flaws and had been resolved. European safety
inspectors reacted to the earlier problem by ordering checks in
October 2010, a month before an engine blowout severely damaged
a Qantas A380 and triggered global headlines.
It was during $130 million repairs -- lasting more than a
year -- to that airliner in Singapore that the latest type of
crack was discovered. This in turn has led to the discovery of
another and potentially more significant type on the same part.
Airbus and safety authorities are stressing the 525-seat
airplane is safe to fly as engineers check wings for more tiny
cracks in a type of wing bracket known as rib feet.
CONSTANT EVALUATION
The checks affect some 20 aircraft operated by Singapore
Airlines, Dubai's Emirates and Air France,
making up just under a third of the current A380 fleet.
Airlines have until Friday to complete a first phase of
tests after which Airbus or European safety authorities are
expected to give an update on any new findings.
Airbus declined to comment on any interim results while
airlines carry out checks under the timetable established by
regulators.
But a spokesman said recent events showed the industry's
process of continuous evaluation, designed to catch and repair
any faults before they become a hazard, was working smoothly.
"We have clear evidence that the airworthiness process is
working," a spokesman for the EADS subsidiary said.
"An issue has been found, we reported it, we made a
recommendation to our customers, EASA made it mandatory and the
and the inspection and fix if necessary are both under way".
Both Airbus and Boeing are subject to a stringent safety
regime that involves a continuous process of inspection and
repair, governed by airworthiness directives from EASA or the
U.S. Federal Aviation Administration and usually both.
In practice the directives frequently formalize actions
already recommended by the manufacturers' service bulletins.
Safety experts can chart the number of directives to tell
whether an aircraft is affected by more glitches than normal. A
new aircraft will tend to develop more directives as a result of
teething problems and an older type of aircraft will attract
extra attention due to metal fatigue, with a plateau in between.
An EASA spokesman said the A380 was producing fewer safety
issues than a normal aircraft of its age.
Airbus is however keen to avoid any further embarrassment
and to allay concerns over its flagship aircraft. The
UK-designed and -manufactured wings are the largest ever
developed for a civilian passenger jet.
The A380 was developed in France, Germany, Britain and Spain
at an estimated cost of 12 billion euros to compete with the
Boeing 747 and establish Airbus as a challenger at the top end
of the market but has hit a series of production delays.
Airbus has sold 253 of the aircraft and 68 are in service.