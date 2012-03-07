* Jetmaker targets sales of 300 current A320 models in 2012
* Airbus, Boeing need to ensure smooth switch to new model
* A320 not yet sold out in 2015-2017
* Financial risks of allowing gaps in production
By Tim Hepher
PARIS, March 7 After taking the airline
industry by storm last year with record sales of a revamped
passenger jet, Airbus is quietly switching tactics by
putting emphasis on sales of the preceding model to prevent
unwanted gaps in production.
Executives said the European planemaker has set a target to
sell 300 of the 150-seat A320s this year, even as it puts the
finishing touches to designs for a more fuel-efficient version,
the A320neo, which is the current flavour of the market.
The temporary change of focus highlights a dilemma common to
Airbus and rival Boeing as well as other
manufacturers with long lead times - how to preserve demand for
existing products while promising something better tomorrow.
It also sheds light on the financial risks of allowing any
gaps to appear in an impressive but fragile production machine
that churns out on average more than one medium-haul Airbus A320
or Boeing 737 airliner every day on each side of the Atlantic.
"The way to make sure there isn't a problem is to continue
the sales process," Airbus sales chief John Leahy told Reuters.
"Last year we sold 244 (of the existing A320s), and I have
set a sales target this year of selling 300."
Airbus plans to introduce the spruced-up A320neo from 2015,
and Boeing is responding with its revamped 737 MAX, due in 2017.
By adopting the latest engines, both aircraft are meant to
cut fuel costs by about 15 percent, leading to a flood of orders
from airlines struggling with high fuel costs.
"There is a transition period that will run to 2018," Leahy
said. "We are sold out in 2013 and '14, but we still have open
slots in '15, '16 and '17, which I would like to sell as many of
as possible this year."
Planemakers previously suggested they were heavily sold out
until late in the decade for the most popular models.
Industry sources say that as the first delivery for the
A320neo or 737 MAX approaches, it will be harder to sell
existing models, even though some airlines are impatient to get
rid of old fleets or unwilling to pay premiums for new models.
Some analysts add that dominant players Airbus and Boeing
are playing a risky game by sticking to plans to raise output
ahead of the changeover and may have to slash prices.
"Airbus and Boeing both have to bridge the gap, and it is
not going to be easy to keep going at very high rates,"
aerospace analyst Richard Aboulafia of Virginia-based Teal Group
said.
"The only way to avoid it is to discount heavily, and even
then there is a question of whether people will finance the last
few aircraft in the existing series."
CASH COW
The financial stakes behind the sales tactics are high.
Production gaps would hit revenue further down the line as
about 80 percent of the value of a plane is paid on delivery.
But having gaps in production of the most popular jets can have
an even deeper financial impact by reducing the cash available
for costly future airplane developments.
Lower production also drives up marginal production costs.
"Costs are particularly sensitive to volume when it comes to
the single-aisle aircraft," a senior industry official said.
Buoyed by growing demand for air transport in emerging
markets, Airbus and Boeing are keeping their production lines
for medium-haul jets such as the A320 and Boeing 737 at record
levels despite the economic gloom in home markets.
Airbus plans to increase production across the board this
year, with the A320 rising to 42 aircraft a month by the end of
the year. It plans to lift A330 wide-body output to 9.5 aircraft
a month and A380 output to 2.7 aircraft a month by end-year.
Industry sources say Airbus has a particular interest in
keeping production up because a relatively high proportion of
A320 variable costs are in dollars - improving its defences
against currency volatility. Aircraft are paid for in dollars,
but Airbus parent EADS must account for them euros.
Airbus plans to deliver 450 A320 single-aisle aircraft this
year out of a total delivery target of 577.
Boeing, which delayed a decision to revamp its 737 after
hesitating whether to go for an even bolder redesign, is
meanwhile expected to dominate sales of the new generation of
aircraft in 2012 as it chases its rival. It foresees 1,000 sales
of the MAX, after Airbus sold more than 1,000 A320neos in 2011.
As an insurance policy, both Boeing and Airbus are believed
to be encouraging airlines to take some of the classic models
when they place new orders for the revamped A320neo and 737 MAX.
This year's mostly keenly awaited order for some 150
aircraft from United Airlines, postponed from January
and expected in a month or so, is likely to contain several
dozen of the older models whoever wins, market watchers say.