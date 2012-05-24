* EADS has described A350 project as "very challenging"
* Immediate challenges include first airframe - exec
TOULOUSE, France May 24 Planemaker Airbus'
target to get the A350, its next all-new passenger jet, ready in
time for delivery in the first half of 2014 is "tight but it
remains feasible", the head of the European aircraft project
said on Thursday.
The lightweight carbon-plastic A350 is being developed to
compete with the Boeing 787 Dreamliner and Boeing 777.
Airbus parent EADS last week described the roughly
11 billion-euro ($13.84 billion) project as "very challenging".
Didier Evrard, executive vice president and head of the A350
programme, said immediate challenges included building the first
airframe, which is destined purely for ground testing, and
managing a taut supply chain as Airbus builds up production.
"In terms of suppliers, they are in reasonable shape,"
Evrard said. "They all have strong points and less strong points
but we have to watch the financial situation."
Airbus recently bought a struggling German supplier in order
to prevent gaps in the supply of parts.
In a key milestone, workers in Toulouse are assembling the
first A350 fuselage to be shaken apart in structural tests.
Construction of the first flying A350 will start in the
summer.
Evrard was speaking at a series of technical briefings.