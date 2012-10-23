* French PM pressures Germany to unblock A350 loan
* Airbus unveils assembly plant for new lightweight jet
* Airbus to build 10 A350s a month by late 2018
* Market worth hundreds of billions of dollars
By Tim Hepher and Jean Décotte
TOULOUSE, France, Oct 23 France backed Airbus
on Tuesday in a row with Germany over funding for its
next jetliner, in a sign of lingering tension following the
collapse of a European aerospace industry merger.
Germany is unhappy about its share of work on the $15
billion A350 aircraft project and has withheld half of a roughly
1.2 billion euro ($1.6 billion) development loan, sources close
to the matter say.
In a rare intervention, French Prime Minister Jean-Marc
Ayrault said it was essential all partners met their funding
commitments for the A350, the newest generation of aircraft in
the European planemaker's fierce rivalry with Boeing.
Speaking at the inauguration of an A350 production plant in
southwest France, Ayrault did not refer to France's closest ally
by name. But he left no doubt that he was referring to the rift
with Germany, which has deepened since Berlin blocked a merger
between Airbus parent EADS and UK's BAE Systems.
Speaking to over 1,000 workers, Ayrault said:
"The European partner nations...have always played a major
role in the development of major aerospace projects," he said.
"It is of course the case for the A350, and it is essential
that their commitments are met in full. As for France, its own
commitments will be respected."
Plans for the $45 billion merger to form the world's largest
aerospace and defence group fell part earlier this month with
most of the participants blaming German Chancellor Angela Merkel
for derailing the deal, something Berlin denies.
Flanked by heads of EADS and Airbus during an emotional
ceremony honouring one of the planemaker's founders, Ayrault
gave strong backing to EADS Chief Executive Tom Enders.
"I have supported EADS," he told reporters. "It is very
important to give a message of confidence to the whole of the
EADS group, not just Airbus, and I think this was expected."
Enders, a German-born executive who has clashed with Berlin
over his decision to base the aerospace group in Toulouse where
many of its aircraft are built, chatted and joked with airline
customers but did not take a direct part in the ceremony.
His successor at the helm of Airbus, Frenchman Fabrice
Bregier, acknowledged the tensions with Berlin.
"To my knowledge, we've still some debates in Germany and
only in Germany," he told reporters. "But I'm very confident
that we'll get through that and that we'll demonstrate that the
A350 is not limited to the assembly line in Toulouse."
LIGHTER JETS
Even as European nations argue over A350 funding, the use of
government loans to help finance Airbus projects is itself the
subject of a bitter trade dispute with the United States.
"Father of Airbus" Roger Beteille, 91, paid tribute to
European aircraft co-operation as he received a standing ovation
from Airbus workers in the assembly hall named in his honour.
The new Airbus jet heralds a new phase in the race for fuel
efficiency and profits with U.S. rival Boeing.
Built in response to the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, the A350 is
Europe's first contribution to a new generation of jets designed
to cut airline fuel bills by using mainly lightweight
carbon-composite materials instead of heavier aluminium.
Airbus and Boeing expect total demand for more than 6,000
such mid-sized, long-range jets worth hundreds of billions of
dollars over the next 20 years.
Their arrival is expected to alter the shape of long-haul
travel by leading to new routes bypassing crowded hub airports,
since the aircraft are smaller than people-carriers such as the
Airbus A380 superjumbo and the newest version of Boeing's 747.
But both firms face huge construction challenges for the
revolutionary jets, woven and baked out of carbon fibre that is
stronger and lighter than metal but costlier to produce. Neither
the A350 nor the 787 is expected to make a profit for years.
Airbus says the A350 will take to the skies in the summer of
2013 and enter service in the second half of 2014. Production is
scheduled to peak at 10 aircraft a month in 2018. Three variants
will be produced, seating between 270 and 350 people.
Bregier confirmed that Airbus was looking at increasing
volumes for the largest of the three, the A350-1000, in a battle
for the mini-jumbo market as reported by Reuters on Monday.