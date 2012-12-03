LONDON Dec 3 Qatar Airways is set to upgrade an
order for 20 Airbus A350 aircraft to larger variants, a
move that includes new backing for a model designed to compete
with Boeing's 777 mini-jumbo, aviation sources said on Monday.
Qatar Airways is the launch customer for the future A350 and
is also a major user of the 777, Boeing's most profitable plane.
The two smallest models of A350 are designed to compete with
the Boeing 787 Dreamliner while the largest, the 350-seat
A350-1000, aims for a crucial niche dominated by the 777.
Qatar is expected to upgrade its order for the large
A350-1000 variant to 37 planes from 20 and to increase its order
for the base model, the A350-900, by some three planes to 43.
However this means scrapping an order for the A350-800, the
smallest version of the carbon-composite jetliner series, which
faces industry speculation about its future due to weak sales.
Airbus declined comment. Qatar Airways was not immediately
available for comment.
The upgraded order will net Airbus an extra $2.8 billion at
list prices.
Airbus has been campaigning for a second airline endorsement
for the A350-1000 after a blank patch ended with a $4 billion
order from Cathay Pacific in July.
Many experts see the lucrative market for jets just below
400 seats as the next major battleground between the world's top
planemakers. Boeing is looking at revamping its 777 design.