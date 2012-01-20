* Airbus insists Europe's superjumbo safe to fly
* European safety authorities set to order checks
* Problem blamed on manufacturing process
By Tim Hepher
PARIS, Jan 19 Airbus insisted its
A380 superjumbo is safe to fly after another set of cracks was
discovered in the wings of the world's largest jetliner, though
an engineering union said it was downplaying the issue and some
Asian airlines said they would develop inspection programs.
It is the second time in as many weeks that hairline cracks
have surfaced inside the mammoth double-decker jet, which
entered service four years ago, and their discovery is expected
to lead to expanded safety checks.
Airbus said the cracks were found on a number of
"non-critical" brackets inside the wings of two aircraft during
routine two-year inspections, after similar flaws showed up in
five aircraft in early January.
It said the cracks did not prevent the A380 flying safely,
but the Australian engineering body which handles routine
servicing and engine checks on the superjumbos operated by
Qantas Airways said Airbus's reaction was concerning.
"They (Airbus) have described these as tiny cracks, but
every crack starts off as a tiny crack and they can grow very
quickly," said Stephen Purvinas, Federal Secretary of the
Australian Licensed Aircraft Engineers Association.
"I would be worried that Airbus aren't taking seriously the
ever increasing number of cracks being found in the wings of
their A380 aircraft. Put it this way, I wouldn't put my family
on an A380 at the moment," he said.
Qantas said the latest cracks were not found in its fleet of
12 A380s.
Airbus has dismissed calls to ground its superjumbo fleet
over the cracks, which first came to light during repairs of a
Qantas A380 damaged by an engine blowout shortly after taking
off from Singapore in November 2010.
"It is embarrassing, but we will do everything to ensure
safety is not compromised," Chief Executive Tom Enders said.
"We have a pretty good understanding, but the investigation
is ongoing. What we have developed already is a repair solution
and this is what we will apply on the various aircraft if and
where it is necessary," he told CNN television.
INSPECTION PROGRAM
An Airbus spokeswoman declined to name the operator of the
aircraft in which the latest cracks were found.
Two industry sources, asking not to be identified, said the
latest discovery involved aircraft operated by Dubai's Emirates.
The airline did not comment on the Airbus disclosure.
Earlier this month, Singapore Airlines Ltd and
Australia's Qantas said they found some cracks in A380 wings.
On Friday, Qantas said it was developing an inspection
program in consultation with Airbus, and Singapore Airlines said
it was starting inspections on one aircraft. It was unclear how
many of its 15 A380 in operation would undergo checks.
"We are liaising closely with Airbus and will be carrying
out precautionary inspections as required," Singapore Airlines
said in an emailed statement.
Korean Air Line Co said its five superjumbos did
not have any cracks, but it would carry out close-up
examinations earlier than Airbus had recommended.
China Southern Airlines Co Ltd said its two
A380s would be flying the Beijing-Guangzhou route during the
Chinese New Year holidays next week, a peak travel period.
Other operators of A380s include Air France and
Germany's Lufthansa AG.
Two aviation industry officials said European safety
inspectors would order additional safety inspections.
A spokesman for the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA)
confirmed it would issue an airworthiness directive on Friday.
Its U.S. counterpart, the Federal Aviation Administration,
said in a statement that its engineers are working with European
authorities on a long-term fix for the cracking problem.
No U.S. airlines operate A380s but they do fly to some U.S.
airports, including in Los Angeles, New York and Washington.
An Emirates spokesperson said the airline was awaiting an
update from EASA regarding the cracks found several weeks ago.
"We continue to closely monitor our A380 fleet," the
spokesperson said. "The aircraft remain fully airworthy and pose
no risk to flight safety as affirmed by EASA and the aircraft
manufacturer, Airbus. The safety of our passengers and crew is
our highest priority."
MANUFACTURING ERROR
The latest problems were discovered in the same type of part
as the earlier set of cracks - an L-shaped bracket that connects
the wing's exterior to the internal "rib" structure.
However, the appearance and location of the latest set of
cracks were different. Two out of nine aircraft tested were
found to have the newer cracks in the centre part of the wing.
Officials said the cracks most likely stemmed from a
manufacturing process that put too much stress on the brackets,
known as rib feet. The parts themselves were not flawed,
according to specialist journal Air Transport Intelligence.
Aviation experts say the presence of tiny cracks is more
risky near the root of the wing where loads are at their peak
and least risky at the tip where the wing does least work.
Designers say modern aircraft allow loads to be carried by a
different part of the structure when one part fails and most
cracking is usually captured early without generating publicity.
"I don't think people necessarily need to be worried about
cracks because they are caught in advance and repaired," said
Snorri Gudmondsson, assistant professor of aerospace engineering
at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach,
Florida.
"If the rib feet failed, the load would be transferred to
other structural parts. These would eventually develop cracks
themselves and increase the chances they would be discovered."
Despite being billed as Europe's "21st century flagship,"
the iconic A380 has already had a bumpy ride due to development
problems and the Qantas blowout, and Toulouse-based Airbus is
anxious to prevent any further damage to its image.
The A380 - developed at an estimated cost of 12 billion
euros in Britain, France, Germany and Spain and sold at a
catalogue price of $390 million - has room on its wings to park
70 cars and a wingspan of 79.8m (261ft 10in).
Airbus, the planemaking subsidiary of EADS, has so
far delivered 68 superjumbos, starting with Singapore Airlines
which took the first aircraft in Dec. 2007. It was followed by
Emirates and Qantas.
South Korea's Asiana Airlines Inc, which plans
to induct six A380s between 2014 and 2017, said it was not
changing that schedule as yet, but there was a possibility to
reconsider if "profound cases" were found for the cracks.