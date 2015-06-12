CORRECTED-BRIEF-Brookfield Business Partners names Gordon Hicks CEO of BGIS (May 4)
(Corrects headline in May 4 BRIEF to say Gordon Hicks was named CEO of BGIS, not of Brookfield Business Partners) Brookfield Business Partners Lp:
PARIS, June 12 Airbus will certify and deliver its revamped A320neo aircraft as planned this year, the planemaker's chief Fabrice Bregier said at a conference organised by La Tribune on Friday.
"The small hurdles we faced on test flights a few weeks ago...have been identified, will soon be addressed and I confirm that we are still within the timetable to certify and deliver the first planes this year," Bregier said. (Reporting by Cyril altmeyer, Tim Hepher, Writing by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Leigh Thomas)
WASHINGTON, May 5 U.S. job growth rebounded sharply in April and the unemployment rate dropped to 4.4 percent, near a 10-year low, pointing to a tightening labor market that could seal the case for an interest rate increase next month despite moderate wage growth.