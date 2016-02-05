PARIS Feb 5 Airbus is renegotiating delivery schedules for its revamped A320neo jet and has told some airlines the aircraft will be delayed by around two months, industry sources said.

The European planemaker missed a 2015 target for delivering the first aircraft, an upgraded fuel-saving version of its best-selling medium-haul jet, due to what it described as issues with documentation for its new Pratt & Whitney engines.

Industry sources have also pointed to delays in deliveries of the newly developed Geared Turbofan engine from its U.S. manufacturer, a subsidiary of United Technologies.

Airbus and Pratt & Whitney confirmed they are in talks with airlines over deliveries, but declined further comment. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by James Regan)