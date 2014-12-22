(Adds details, CEO quotes, background)
TOULOUSE, France Dec 22 European planemaker
Airbus delivered its first A350 mid-sized jetliner to Qatar
Airways on Monday and moved to end speculation about the future
of its larger A380 superjumbo.
Airbus said it was on course to reach its production goals
for the A350, a mid-sized jet designed to compete with the
twin-engined Boeing 787 and 777 models.
Delivery of the A350 came 10 days later than orginally
planned after Qatar Airways had last-minute problems with one of
the suppliers of "buyer furnished equipment" - items like seats
and galleys that the airline buys directly from third parties.
The arrival of Airbus's newest jet, developed at a cost of
11 billion euros ($13.48 billion), brings the European
planemaker face to face in the world's airports with Boeing's
787, as a new generation of carbon-composite passenger jets
offers 25 percent fuel savings.
But its development has coincided with a decline in the
sales of large four-engine jets like the Boeing 747 and Airbus's
A380, the world's largest airliner with 525 seats.
Airbus Group Finance Director Harald Wilhelm triggered
speculation over the future of the A380 earlier this month when
he said it would break even through 2018, whether Airbus decided
to upgrade or "discontinue" it.
Chief Executive Fabrice Bregier said the A380 needed a boost
in sales but ruled out cancelling it as the jet was about to
break even.
"The trend is in favour of the A380 and in this context the
fact that we would have in mind internally at Airbus or Airbus
Group that we would stop the A380 is just crazy," Bregier said
at an A350 delivery ceremony.
"After all the efforts we have made - we are about to break
even next year - we are about to be successful with this
programme ... so we will continue."
Qatar Airways Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker, who is taking
delivery of the airline's fourth A380 as well as the new A350
this week, said he was happy with its performance and had no
advice to offer Airbus on whether to upggrade it.
Bregier said Airbus was not only looking at whether to add
new engines, but that there was potential to increase its
capacity by stretching it in the "very longer term when the
market requires".
Airbus and Boeing are the sole suppliers of wide-body jets
on international markets, whose development is bankrolled by
record output of smaller Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 jets.
Aggressive competition for high-volume sales of those jets
was highlighted when Boeing announced a $6 billion order from
Air China during the A350 ceremony.
($1 = 0.8159 euros)
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by James Regan; Leigh Thomas)