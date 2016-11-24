TOULOUSE, France Nov 24 A senior Airbus
executive on Thursday said the planemaker continues to
scrutinise its cabin suppliers and singled out France's Zodiac
Aerospace, which said this week it was on a path to
recovery following a crisis at its factories.
Airbus programmes chief Didier Evrard also stressed the
planemaker was working hard to achieve a target of 50 A350-900
deliveries for this year. Year-to-date deliveries are poised to
reach 35 by the end of Thursday, having been delayed by
shortages of cabin parts including toilets supplied by Zodiac.
Asked about the progress displayed by cabin and other
suppliers for the A350 family, Airbus' Head of Programmes
executive Evrard told Reuters: "It has improved, but it is not
where it should be and we are watching them very carefully.
"We have a lot of people on the cabin suppliers and
particularly Zodiac. It is still a problem at this point in
time. It is getting better though."
Speaking by the runway in Airbus headquarters in Toulouse,
minutes after the maiden take-off of a larger member of the
A350 family - the A350-1000 plane - Evrard reaffirmed a target
to lift combined A350 output to 10 a month in 2018.
He declined to comment on interim production or delivery
targets for 2017.
Deliveries of the smaller A320neo have also been disrupted
by late engines from Pratt & Whitney, leaving
semi-finished jets scattered around the airport in Toulouse.
"We will progressively equip them with engines. The engines
are now flowing: not at the pace we would have planned a year
ago, but they are flowing and you will see a lot of deliveries
until the end of the year," Evrard said.
He declined to give a specific target for A320neo
deliveries. Airbus has said it will meet a recently upgraded
target of 670 total plane deliveries by the end of the year.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)