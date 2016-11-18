LONDON/BERLIN Nov 18 An investigation is under
way after one set of landing gear on an Emirates Airbus A380
failed to deploy properly before landing, forcing the world's
largest airliner to touch down on its remaining wheels.
The airliner was arriving in Dubai from London last week
when the crew received an error message concerning a system
responsible for deploying the gear.
An alternative method of deployment based on lowering the
wheels using gravity failed to work properly.
"What happened was that right-hand gear didn't deploy under
gravity drop," Emirates President Tim Clark said when asked
about the incident.
"So the aircraft landed on the main gear (and) nose gear:
it's certified to do that," he said, adding the under-wing gear
which contains four wheels had since been fixed.
The cause is being investigated by the United Arab Emirates'
air crash investigation agency.
"I will be asking Airbus a few questions as to how this
could have happened," Clark told reporters in Berlin.
"We are assisting our customer in the technical
investigation into the issue," an Airbus spokesman said.
The A380 weighs up to 391 tonnes on landing. The giant plane
has a total of 22 landing wheels, including two sets under the
belly of the plane and one set under each wing and the nose.
Emirates is the biggest operator of A380s, using engines
powered by Engine Alliance, which is co-owned by General
Electric and Pratt & Whitney.
Separately, Clark said Emirates was having technical issues
with alternative Rolls-Royce engines for A380s due for
future delivery.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher, Victoria Bryan; editing by Jason
Neely)