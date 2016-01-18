* Willie Walsh says A380 options too expensive
* Has held discussions with lessors
* Plans to increase proportion of leased aircraft in fleet
By Conor Humphries and Victoria Bryan
DUBLIN, Jan 18 British Airways owner IAG
is holding talks on leasing additional A380s second
hand because it believes the options it has to buy more of the
Airbus superjumbo are too expensive, its chief executive said on
Monday.
The move is part of a strategy of increasing the proportion
of leased aircraft International Airlines Group (IAG) has within
its fleet, Willie Walsh told the Airline Economics aircraft
finance conference in Dublin.
"We have options on A380s ... but we are not going to
exercise them because they are too expensive," he said.
"We see the option of leasing them second hand as an
attractive opportunity."
Walsh said IAG was also interested in leasing or buying more
second-hand Boeing 777-300ERs.
"We see going forward probably a greater mix of leased in
the fleet than we've traditionally had," he said.
Leasing has traditionally been seen as an expensive option
by large established carriers, which can often secure large
discounts on new plane orders.
But airlines are increasingly looking to lessors to quickly
add and subtract capacity at short notice to match market
demand, experts told the conference.
"The adversity to off-balance sheet leasing from the mega
carriers of the world is gone forever. Leasing is here to stay,"
Steven Udvar-Hazy of Air Lease Corporation said in
response to Walsh's comments.
Walsh said IAG was looking at adding another five or six
A380s to the British Airways fleet, but that the jet could also
be suitable for Spain-based group airline Iberia.
He said the plane was successful for British Airways on
routes where demand was high but it didn't necessarily need to
operate frequent flights, thus freeing up a slot at London's
overcrowded Heathrow airport.
He said there was a limit to IAG's appetite due to the
inflexibility of the aircraft, which he said suited relatively
few routes.
The 544-seat A380 has been a slow seller for manufacturer
Airbus and is untested on the second-hand market.
The first leased A380 aircraft are set to return to the
market in 2017 and Malaysia Airlines is also looking to offload
some A380s as it restructures.
"There's no time frame, it will depend on when aircraft
become available, we're not in an immediate hurry," Walsh told
journalists on the sidelines of the conference, adding IAG had
already held talks with lessors.
The A380s would not be a replacement for the 747s British
Airways currently operates. Walsh said the low oil price meant
the carrier was not going to accelerate retirement of the jet.
Air France-KLM last week retired its final 747s.
