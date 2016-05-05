BERLIN May 5 Germany wants a new risk
assessment of Airbus Group's long-delayed A400m
military aircraft programme, the head of the country's
parliamentary defence committee was quoted as saying.
Germany has ordered 53 of the planes from Airbus, but
deliveries have been delayed as Europe's largest aerospace
company grapples with production delays.
Airbus last week prepared investors for a charge on the
A400M programme as it tries to fix fresh problems, including
gearbox glitches on its turboprop engines.
Wolfgang Hellmich told the Funke Media Group in comments
published on Thursday that he is calling for a new risk
assessment of the project next week to find out if there is a
solution to the problems and whether there will be more delays.
"We want clarity," Hellmich said, adding he questioned
whether the aircraft could fulfil what has been promised.
Military use of the A400M has been hampered after European
authorities insisted that checks be made on the gearbox after
every 20 hours of use.
"We are in a very difficult situation," Hellmich said. "It's
also possible to cancel the project."
