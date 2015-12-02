BERLIN Dec 2 The German Armed Forces took delivery of a second A400M military transport plane from Airbus in Seville on Wednesday, a Defence Ministry spokesman said on Wednesday.

Another A400M plane is due to be delivered by the end of the year, a military source said, taking the total Germany will have received to three.

Germany has ordered 53 of the planes from Airbus but deliveries have been delayed as the world's second-biggest aerospace group grapples with production delays.

Five of the planes were due to be delivered to Germany this year, but it will now only receive two. (Reporting by Caroline Copley; editing by David Clarke)