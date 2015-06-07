PARIS/MADRID, June 7 Airbus hopes to be
able to restart production test flights of its A400M military
aircraft soon, paving the way for a rapid resumption of
deliveries that were halted following a recent crash, the
company said on Sunday.
Its chief executive simultaneously moved to allay Spanish
concerns about its workers carrying the blame for the accident,
which has been linked in part to a software installation error.
The plane crashed minutes into a pre-delivery test flight on
May 9, prompting Spain to halt similar flights and thus
effectively suspending deliveries of the troop and cargo plane.
"We hope to be able to fly our production aircraft soon.
There are two aircraft ready to start the delivery process as
soon as the temporary suspension of the licence has been
lifted," an Airbus Defence & Space spokeswoman said on Sunday.
On Saturday, Spain's defence minister was quoted as saying
the Madrid authorities had scheduled a meeting with Airbus on
Monday to pose a series of questions following the crash.
"If the answers to the questions are positive, test flights
of the grounded prototypes will be restarted and, from there,
the authorisation for the others will start being granted. It's
all about allowing the company to implement the corrections they
consider appropriate and to continue to operate, which is what
we want," Pedro Morenes told newspaper El Pais.
He also warned against scapegoating Spanish workers over the
incident.
"As Fernando Alonso (head of Airbus' military aircraft
division) said, this is not a problem of Seville, Toulouse or
Hamburg, but of Airbus. The responsibility of this company's
products is the company itself, independently of where they're
produced."
A senior Airbus executive was quoted last month as blaming
the crash on poor quality controls in Seville where the A400M is
completed. The remarks ruffled feathers in Spain, where an
investigation is continuing into the causes of the crash.
Airbus Group Chief Executive Tom Enders sought on Sunday to
smooth the concerns.
"I fully agree with Pedro Morenes, it is a matter for
Airbus as a whole and not just Sevilla or our hardworking and
extremely dedicated people producing the A400M," Enders said in
remarks relayed by the spokeswoman.
He expressed full confidence in Alonso to take the right
decisions on the A400M together with Spanish authorities.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher, Paul Day, editing by David Evans)