By Tim Hepher
PARIS, July 30 Airbus Group has told buyer
nations of the A400M transporter aircraft that it cannot
deliver all of its high-tech defences according to plan, casting
a shadow over some of its military uses as Europe battles
growing instability on its borders.
The troop and cargo lifter was developed at a cost of 20
billion euros ($22 billion) for seven European NATO nations and
is already in service with French forces in Mali. Other core
buyers include Belgium, Britain, Germany, Luxembourg, Spain and
Turkey. Malaysia is so far the only export customer.
Some of the state-of-the-art systems designed to warn of
threats such as missiles or hostile radar are more difficult
than expected to develop, handing buyers a choice between taking
planes or waiting for upgrades, European defence sources said.
But after years of political disputes and technical
problems, a new military-aircraft management at Airbus Group
is working flat out to rebuild trust worn down by
delays and overruns that are typical of large defence projects.
An internal audit and regular updates appear to be paying
off, people close to the talks said, with fewer visible signs of
tensions that have led to costly stand-offs in the past.
A new setback came with the fatal crash of a plane being
prepared for delivery to Turkey in May. Investigators are
looking into a possible accidental data wipe.
Ankara is negotiating with other A400M buyers to see whether
it could get a replacement aircraft by swapping deliveries as it
steps up its military role in the region, defence sources said.
Although production is back to normal, a clampdown on some
testing after the crash led to new development delays of up to
three months, erasing the remaining "buffer," they said.
Even though the destroyed plane was insured, some analysts
expect Airbus to take a further modest provision on the A400M
with its results on Friday, adding to 4.76 billion euros of
charges already generated by Europe's biggest defence project.
Airbus declined any comment ahead of the results.
SUMMER NEGOTIATIONS
A senior executive told Reuters in comments published this
week that Airbus was confident of meeting the upper end of its
revised production goal of 13 to 17 planes this year, following
the accident, but declined further comment.
The group appears certain it can deliver 13 of those planes,
leaving 10 to deliver for the rest of the year.
The remaining four are the subject of negotiations over how
many customised features should be slotted in and when, with
France, Germany and Britain seen at the centre of the debate.
Airbus met buyer nations this week and several weeks of
negotiations lie ahead, sources in two capitals said.
Although some of the plane's advanced defences will be later
than planned, European defence sources say buyers have been
assured it can tackle shoulder-held weapons held by non-state
actors that are one of the region's pressing threats.
One of the A400M's other roles is dropping parachutists.
Free-jumping from the side doors has been approved but
dropping paratroopers from both sides at once to speed up
penetration of territory has introduced the risk of collision.
Airbus is facilitating trials of various parachutes to try
to avoid this, the sources said. Another solution is to space
the jumps, but this can expand the drop zone. One analyst said
this was not a serious concern and may be resolved in training.
Despite the flaws, supporters stress the A400M, which shot
to the attention of the public in an action movie premiere last
week, remains more sophisticated even than some fighters.
However, Airbus has had to admit to buyers that refuelling
helicopters will be 'mission impossible' any time soon, because
the shape of the plane subjects choppers to too much turbulence
when tethered on their relatively short fuel hoses.
France, which views this as crucial for its special forces,
is considering buying Lockheed Martin C-130s, one of the
planes the A400M was designed to replace, to address this gap.
The setback could raise questions over ambitions to export
the plane to the United States which uses C-130s to refill Black
Hawks, though future research might overcome this -- at a cost.
($1 = 0.9151 euros)
Editing by Mark Potter