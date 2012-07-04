PARIS, July 4 Europe's Airbus is wrestling with continued engine problems on the A400M military airlifter, forcing it for a second year running to cancel its flying display at the main international air show, industry sources said on Wednesday.

Airbus pulled Europe's new troop carrier out of the flying displays days before last year's Paris Air Show due to a gearbox failure - the latest in a series of teething problems that have led to a four-year delay and billions of euros in cost overruns.

Continued problems mean it will again be withdrawn from the popular flight displays at next week's Farnborough Airshow in the UK, but it will still be parked on display and the schedule for delivery to its first customer is said to be unaffected.

"Based on engine issues it has been decided not to participate in the flight display but the aircraft will be on static display," an industry source told Reuters.

The latest glitch comes days before the A400M is due to be officially renamed at a ceremony of air chiefs from buyers Britain, Belgium, France, Germany, Luxembourg, Spain and Turkey.