PARIS, July 5 A French Senate committee on
Thursday flagged continued engine problems on Europe's A400M
army plane as manufacturer Airbus confirmed a Reuters
report that it take a reduced role at next week's Farnborough
Airshow due to fresh glitches.
The panel which has been investigating delays and overruns
in Europe's largest defence project said engine problems on the
20-billion-euro aircraft should be kept under close surveillance
but that it did not expect further slippage in deliveries.
Airbus confirmed it had cancelled the A4000M's flying
display at the biggest aerospace event for the second year after
further problems with the engines, repeating last year's
last-minute decision to leave it parked it during the Paris Air
Show.