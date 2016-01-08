ANKARA Jan 8 Deliveries of two Airbus A400M
military transport planes to Turkey in 2016 are expected to be
delayed and talks are ongoing on delivery of a replacement for
one that crashed on its maiden flight last year, a defence
official told Reuters.
Ankara signed a deal for 10 of the Airbus heavy
cargo and troop carriers in 2003 as part of a group of seven
European NATO nations, expecting its order to be fulfilled by
2018.
Turkey received two of the aircraft in 2014 and was due to
receive two more last year but one of them crashed in Spain on
May 9, killing four test crew.
"Talks are continuing on the delivery date for the
replacement," an official from the Undersecretariat for Defence
Industries (SSM), part of Turkey's defence ministry, said on
condition his name was not used.
