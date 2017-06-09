BRIEF-Deutsche Bank files for debt shelf of upto $12 billion - SEC filing
* Deutsche Bank files for debt shelf of upto $12 billion - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2svrWBs) Further company coverage:
TOULOUSE, France, June 9 Airbus warned suppliers on Friday that they risk a group-wide boycott if they fail to come up to standard for one of the group's businesses.
The warning from the chief operating officer of Europe's largest aerospace group follows a series of glitches in the supply chain that delayed aircraft deliveries last year.
"A supplier who is delinquent in Airbus Helicopters for example has no reason to think they can work in Airbus Commercial," Fabrice Bregier told a media briefing. (Reporting by Tim Hepher, Cyril Altmeyer ; Editing by Matthias Blamont)
PORT SUNLIGHT, England, June 22 Nearly three months after Unilever CEO Paul Polman promised shareholders greater returns coupled with investments to drive growth, the launch of what it calls the biggest laundry breakthrough in a decade will be a key test of whether it can put its money where its mouth is.