PARIS, June 6 EADS unit Airbus said on Wednesday that U.S. aircraft leasing company Air Lease Corp has signed a firm contract for 36 of its A320neo aircraft, including 20 larger-sized A321neo planes.

The current catalogue price for the A321neo is $113.3 million, according to Airbus data.

The firm contract follows a memorandum of understanding signed at the 2011 Paris air show.

With this new order, Air Lease's cumulative orders for all Airbus planes will reach 100, Airbus said. (Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by Christian Plumb)