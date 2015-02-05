PARIS Feb 5 Colombian airline group Avianca Holdings has placed a provisional order for 100 Airbus A320neo-family aircraft, the European planemaker said on Thursday.

Depending on the exact model to be supplied, the order is potentially worth $10.6 billion at list prices.

Avianca Holdings controls Avianca-Taca, which was formed from the merger of Colombian carrier Avianca and El Salvador's Taca in 2010. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Nick Vinocur)