BRIEF-Boeing says it continues to have significant gap in negotiations over pricing with Spirit Aerosystems
* Boeing - Boeing and Spirit Aerosystems continue to have a significant gap in negotiations over pricing
PARIS Feb 5 Colombian airline group Avianca Holdings has placed a provisional order for 100 Airbus A320neo-family aircraft, the European planemaker said on Thursday.
Depending on the exact model to be supplied, the order is potentially worth $10.6 billion at list prices.
Avianca Holdings controls Avianca-Taca, which was formed from the merger of Colombian carrier Avianca and El Salvador's Taca in 2010. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Nick Vinocur)
