BRIEF-Azure Midstream Partners LP announces effectiveness of plan of liquidation
* Azure Midstream Partners LP announces effectiveness of plan of liquidation
PARIS Jan 10 European aircraft maker Airbus on Thursday said leasing company Avolon had signed a firm order for 20 A320neo planes in a deal worth $1.9 billion at list prices.
Avolon had originally announced a commitment for 15 of the aircraft in July at the Farnborough Airshow.
* Azure Midstream Partners LP announces effectiveness of plan of liquidation
* New facility will have a daily milling capacity of 30,000 cwts, and ability to grind soft and hard wheat varieties