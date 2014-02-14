PARIS Feb 14 Airbus Group said on
Friday it would acquire small German lender Salzburg Munchen
Bank AG to grow it into its company bank and benefit from
additional financing options.
Once the deal is closed, the Munich-based lender will be
renamed Airbus Group Bank and will provide financing solutions
to support the various businesses of the aerospace and defence
group, Airbus said in a statement.
Airbus said it aimed to close the deal, subject to
regulatory approvals, "as early as possible in 2014".
(Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by Andrew Callus)