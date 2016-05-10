(Adds details)

PARIS May 10 Airbus continued to be hampered by slow deliveries of its latest models of jets in April, handing over just one A320neo aircraft to Indian budget carrier IndiGo and delivering two long-haul A350 aircraft to remain well behind rival Boeing.

The European planemaker, which has been hit by engine problems on the latest version of its best-selling A320 and cabin equipment delays on the A350, delivered a total of 177 planes between January and April, down from 196 a year earlier.

Boeing was already expected to maintain its position as the world's largest plane manufacturer this year, but extended its lead with 230 deliveries between January and April.

Airbus's deliveries so far this year include six A320neos, fewer than expected as it starts a tight, two-year model switch on its main production line. It also delivered six A350s, according to company data published on Tuesday.

Airbus aims to deliver more than 50 A350s in 2016, leaving what some analysts describe as a steep target for the second half of the year.

Deliveries of A320neo jets have been hit by technical problems with engines from Pratt & Whitney, leaving semi-finished jets at European factories and draining cash.

There have also been some concerns about the aircraft's hydraulic systems.

Orders for new Airbus jets picked up sharply in April after a slow first quarter, but failed to close a gap with its rival.

Airbus won 117 orders between January and April, or a net total of 92 after adjusting for cancellations and conversions between different models.

Boeing posted 174 gross orders between Jan 1 and May 2, or 156 after stripping out cancellations and conversions. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Mark Potter)