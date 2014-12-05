PARIS Dec 5 Airbus won 1,328 aircraft orders between January and November, the European planemaker said on Friday.

After adjusting for cancellations, Airbus posted net orders of 1,031 aircraft during the same period.

It delivered 554 jets in the first 11 months of 2014.

On Thursday, Boeing reported a cumulative total of 1,380 gross orders between Jan 1 and Dec 2.

After adjusting for cancellations, the U.S. planemaker's net orders stood at 1,274 aircraft during that period.

It delivered a total of 647 aircraft in the first 11 calendar months.