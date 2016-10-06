PARIS Oct 6 Airbus sold 49 jets in
September, but saw its net orders for the year knocked back by
the cancellation of jets ordered by India's Kingfisher Airlines.
Toulouse-based Airbus cancelled 82 outstanding orders for
jets for Kingfisher and its Kingfisher Red subsidiary, which had
been among its most high-profile customers until the airline
owned by drinks tycoon Vijay Mallya collapsed under large debts.
Airbus said on Thursday it had won 566 aircraft orders in
the first nine months of the year but the net total fell to 380
from 438 a month earlier after 107 cancellations for Kingfisher.
U.S. planemaker Boeing sold 460 jets between January
and Oct 4, or a net total of 380, leaving the transatlanic
rivals neck and neck after adjusting for cancellations.
Although some analysts have criticised Airbus for clinging
to orders for jets that won't be delivered, it had argued until
now that leaving the commitments in place could help a potential
buyer rescue Kingfisher. But prospects of a bail-out have faded.
Airbus had already withdrawn a pledge to supply A380 and
A350 long-haul jets to Kingfisher in 2014.
Also in September, Airbus delivered 62 aircraft, including 8
of its A320neo jets and 5 A350s, two models that have faced
delays recently over shortages of parts. Last month's deliveries
bring the total for the year so far to 462 aircraft.
