* Trade body issues confidential appeal verdict
* Ruling concerns subsidies for Boeing composite jet
* World's largest trade dispute continues
* Boeing says EU should withdraw subsidies to Airbus
By Sebastian Moffett
BRUSSELS, Feb 29 The World Trade
Organization (WTO) issued confidential findings on Wednesday in
one of the world's largest trade disputes, in which the European
Union accuses Boeing Co of having benefited from $5.3
billion subsidies from U.S. authorities.
The Geneva-based trade watchdog delivered its verdict on an
appeal by the United States against a WTO ruling in March 2011
that Boeing had received multi-billion-dollar U.S. subsidies.
The report is not expected to be made public for several weeks,
although extracts of such findings sometimes leak out
beforehand.
"The Appellate Body has issued its report to the parties
(the EU and the United States) to the dispute," EU Trade
Spokesman John Clancy said in a statement. "Today's ruling, when
it is made public, will provide us with a clear picture of where
the two parties stand in the aircraft disputes."
The WTO issued its findings at 1100 GMT on Wednesday, Clancy
said.
Last March's ruling came after a separate panel of WTO
experts had found that Boeing's European rival Airbus, owned by
EADS, had benefited from billions of dollars of
subsidies through favourable loans by European governments.
The two cases have made for an epic contest between the
world's dominant planemakers, which has dragged on for more than
seven years, generating thousands of pages of reports and
costing $100 million or more in legal bills. Both sides have
claimed victory each step of the way.
"Only negotiations at the highest political level can lead
to a real solution and we hope that today's report provides
momentum in that direction," said Clancy. "The real challenge
remains to find a mutually acceptable approach to maintain a
healthy and viable aircraft industry producing safe and more
environmentally friendly aircrafts."
"The only way this can be resolved is a permanent agreement
between all the parties concerned," said UK-based aerospace and
defence consultant Howard Wheeldon. "There is no sign of this
happening yet."
The United States says the WTO has already put its finger on
$18 billion in illegal subsidies paid to Airbus in that earlier
case, and wants to impose annual sanctions of between $7 billion
and $10 billion before any results of this latest appeal are
considered.
The European Union wants to open the door to negotiations -
but only if the U.S. drops its condition that Airbus should axe
subsidies first.
While disputing the $18 billion figure, the EU says it has
complied with the earlier ruling, but Washington denies this.
The sides continued to spar on the eve of the WTO ruling.
"We Europeans have had a clear position since 2003: Talks
anytime, anywhere, about anything without preconditions," said
Airbus spokeswoman Maggie Bergsma.
At Boeing, spokesman Charlie Miller said: "It is not a
question of negotiation, it is a question of compliance."
TRADE WAR
Most trade analysts say the twin cases are likely to drag on
for years before either sanctions actually take effect or the
two sides try to negotiate a deal to stop the trade war
escalating.
Unions on both sides of the Atlantic are concerned over the
potential impact on jobs.
Star exhibit in Wednesday's case is Boeing's 787 Dreamliner,
the world's first mostly plastic-composite passenger plane.
Airbus argues Boeing got a jump-start on composite design by
taking part in government research and could thus build the
revolutionary 787 earlier than it could have done alone.
It also says the 787's aerodynamic design owes a debt to
arms projects like the F-22 combat jet and that working for U.S.
space agency NASA taught Boeing how to cut noise and maintenance
costs.
Europeans say the lift from R&D projects translated into
savings that allowed Boeing to slash prices across its product
line, underpinning their price war between 2004 and 2006.
Boeing argues, however, it had taken advantage of greater
access to technology after broadening its supply chain and that
the results of government-funded research merely went into the
pool of publicly available science.
Boeing says the 787 was deliberately designed as "ITAR-free"
-- meaning it is not subject to U.S. restrictions on export of
sensitive technology -- so it could not have benefited from the
list of U.S.-funded military airplane projects cited by the EU.
Boeing admits dropping prices in 2005 and 2006, but says it
was forced to do so to respond to aggressive pricing from
Airbus, which Boeing blames on unfair European subsidies.
The United States was hoping that Wednesday's appeal verdict
would eliminate a previous WTO finding that NASA paid $2.6
billion in illegal aid.
The EU wanted the verdict to strengthen a finding that
Boeing got $476 million of aid from Kansas without directly
harming Airbus. The Kansas payments have come under the
spotlight after Boeing decided last month to shut down a Wichita
plant employing 2,160 workers, sparking protests from local
politicians.