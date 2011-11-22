(Adds dropped word 'cut' in third paragraph)

PARIS/CHICAGO Nov 22 Airbus EAD.PA and Boeing (BA.N) are bidding to sell around 150 jets to United Continental (UAL.N) as the world's largest airline joins an industry-wide scramble for fuel savings, people familiar with the matter said.

The merged giant has become the latest battleground as Boeing tries to close a recent sales gap with its European arch-rival and extend the advantage of a huge Indonesian plane order unveiled by U.S. President Barack Obama last week.

The roughly $15 billion deal could include 130 revamped narrowbody jets, designed to cut airline fuel costs sharply from mid-decade, and up to 50 of the planemakers' existing models.

Talks on the contest between the Boeing 737 and Airbus A320, or derivatives, could be completed as soon as late December but may slip into 2012, the people said, asking not to be named.

"It is not guaranteed but there is a good likelihood, I'd say more than a 50 percent chance, of a deal before the end of the year," said a source involved in the negotiations.

Another person familiar with the discussions cautioned the complex deal may take longer than the few weeks remaining until the end of the year to finalize, while others noted that volumes can also change as major airplane purchases fall into place.

The outcome is also reliant on financing, the sources said.

Airbus EAD.PA and Boeing (BA.N) declined comment.

United Continental Holdings was formed last year from a merger of United parent UAL Corp and Continental Airlines, creating a hybrid fleet containing both Airbus and Boeing jets.

A spokesman for the Chicago-based group said it had ongoing talks with planemakers about its fleet needs, but declined to comment on a potential narrowbody order.

In 2009 United split a purchase of larger jets between Airbus and Boeing, which dominate the global civil airliner market.