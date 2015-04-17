PARIS, April 17 Airbus sees continued strength in the aircraft market and may increase production of its most popular jets above planned rates if the trend continues, the head of the European planemaker said on Friday.

Fabrice Bregier, chief executive of Airbus Group's passenger jet division, predicted that Airbus would recapture the global crown from Boeing as deliveries of its new A350 model pick up - while adding that market share was secondary to profitable growth.

Airbus expects to deliver 15 of the wide-body A350 planes this year, Bregier told a group of journalists in Paris.

He reiterated that Airbus would not abandon the A380 after a period of weak orders, but would take a careful look at the business case for the 'A380neo' upgrade requested by the model's biggest airline customer, Emirates.

Bregier said the weak euro would have little short-term impact on Airbus due to hedging, but that it would provide immediate benefits to smaller parts suppliers.

Airbus continues to expect more orders than deliveries in 2015, he also told members of the French AJPAE aerospace press association.

