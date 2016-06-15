(Adds details, background)
By Tim Hepher
PARIS, June 15 Airbus faces a challenge to meet
delivery targets for the A350 jet this year due to problems with
suppliers, the head of the European planemaker said in remarks
published on Wednesday.
Airbus still has to deliver at least 41 of the new long-haul
jets to reach a target of more than 50 for the whole year, after
a slow start blamed partly on shortages of seats and lavatories.
"The target remains a challenge because some of our
industrial partners are experiencing difficulties," Fabrice
Bregier, president and CEO of the planemaking division of Airbus
Group told France's La Tribune daily in an interview.
Asked whether this meant problems and delays with cabin
equipment from France's Zodiac Aerospace remained
unresolved, Bregier said: "The situation is improving, but not
enough to allow us to meet all our commitments. Improvement
plans have been launched, but too late".
Zodiac said on Tuesday the operational performance of its
Cabin branch continued to be affected by problems with
lavatories for the Airbus A350, but that delays in seat
production were coming under control.
Bregier expressed greater optimism about production of the
smaller A320neo, saying glitches with Pratt & Whitney
engines were being fixed and Airbus aimed to catch up with
delivery plans in the second half of the year.
"It is achievable, even if it is a stretch," he said.
Bregier said Airbus did not yet have sufficient promises of
orders to commit to a possible larger version of the A350 to
compete with Boeing's 406-seat 777-9, and that discussions of an
engine revamp of the slow-selling A380 were on hold for now.
DUOPOLY THREAT
In a wide-ranging interview, Bregier said planemakers Airbus
and Boeing should expect challenges to their duopoly in the next
15 years as China, Russia and others try to compete.
Asked whether China could penetrate the market dominated by
the two main planemakers, he said: "Why shouldn't it? It's doing
so in all other high-technology areas".
Bregier visited China this week as part of a delegation led
by German Chancellor Angela Merkel, though Airbus failed to
secure a major new order for its jets as some had expected.
Bregier left open the possibility of future alliances
between planemakers, without giving names.
"For its own development, Airbus has no need for a strategic
alliance. On the other hand, it would be taking liberties with
the future to say that there will never be one," he said.
On present-day rivalries, Bregier cast doubt on studies
carried out by Boeing for an airplane between the traditional
narrow-body and wide-body categories, widely known as the
"middle of the market".
Airbus has outsold Boeing in the largest part of the
narrow-body segment with its 185-seat A321neo, though Boeing
says its proposed mid-market plane would be bigger than this.
"Saying Boeing is interested in this (middle) market is one
thing. Finding the right solution to compete with us is another.
Imagining a new generation of aircraft being produced in volume
before 2030 is very improbable," Bregier said.
Industry sources say Boeing is pondering a strategic move to
build two mid-market jets with 220 and 260 seats, to be
available from around 2024-25. It is also considering a quicker
tactical move to expand its narrow-body family with a larger new
variant called 737 MAX 10 to counter the A321neo.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Mark Potter)