* Airbus cooperating with UK authorities over agents' role
* Investigation likely to take years to complete
* Complicates relations with credit agencies
By Tim Hepher
PARIS, Aug 8 Airbus Group faces
potentially lengthy disruption to its business after Britain
launched a criminal investigation into suspected irregularities
in the use of third-party agents to win commercial jet sales.
Europe's largest aerospace company said late on Sunday it
had been notified that the UK's Serious Fraud Office had opened
a formal probe after being alerted by the country's export
credit agency to discrepancies relating to the disclosure of the
work of local agents.
The probe raises a sensitive issue for the industry because
the agency, UK Export Finance, has for years locked horns with
aerospace firms about the need for more transparency, even
though it does not object outright to the use of intermediaries.
Airbus Group said the SFO was looking into possible "fraud,
bribery and corruption" and that the company continued to
co-operate with the investigating agency, having itself tipped
off UKEF about internal findings under a recent compliance
drive.
"It will take years," a person familiar with the matter said
of the SFO investigation, adding it was too early to predict any
outcome or consequences for the company or the industry.
Airbus virtually eliminated the gap with U.S. rival Boeing
in their intense battle for airliner orders in July after
booking about half of the 197 firm sales unveiled at the
Farnborough Airshow.
Airbus Group is already the subject of a four-year-old SFO
investigation into a $3.3 billion communications deal with Saudi
Arabia, while the SFO is conducting a corruption probe into
engine maker Rolls-Royce which it launched in 2013.
The latest case involves discrepancies over the amount of
agents' fees disclosed in applications for export support, or
missing names of third parties, in some cases dating back years,
people familiar with the matter have told Reuters.
In April, UKEF halted export funding over the reported
discrepancies and was swiftly followed by France and Germany.
Under rules dating back to July 2006, companies applying for
export support in Britain must identify any intermediaries
involved in sales negotiations and list the sums paid.
The rules followed a series of policy U-turns and a fierce
debate between UKEF and aerospace companies including Airbus,
which had lobbied against the tougher disclosure rules on the
grounds that such data was commercially sensitive and that their
own codes of conduct and due diligence methods were sufficient.
Airbus Group shares fell 1.5 percent on Monday. The
longer-term impact may depend on how widely the investigation
spreads and the level of managers who signed off on payments
that can be worth millions of dollars, as well as the
declarations to export agencies about them, analysts said.
A spokesman declined to comment on any details of the
investigation beyond Sunday's brief statement.
FUNDING RACE
Airbus is already trying to restore export funding from UKEF
under a revised compliance scheme.
The company said last month it had agreed a process for this
and expected export credits to resume in the fourth quarter.
But several people familiar with the case say it has deeply
soured relations between Airbus and export agencies, notably
UKEF, and that much work remains to be done to restore trust.
As for the operational impact of the funding hiatus,
analysts say this is limited for now because liquid markets mean
there is little demand for export credit. Just 5 percent of
Airbus deliveries were supported by export credits last year.
One person familiar with the case told Reuters the onus was
on Airbus to prove it had a robust system for preventing abuse.
One move being floated to win back confidence is a voluntary
ban within Airbus on the use of percentage commissions to
third-party sales agents and more careful vetting of any other
form of payment, people familiar with the matter said.
The move is designed to allay concerns that payments in
countries where it is common to have local representatives,
which include parts of Asia and the Middle East, could be seen
as a potential vehicle for bribery.
But it could provide a headache for a company which has
stated to UK authorities in the past that it relies on a
long-established network of representatives to remain
competitive, and the ban does not appear to have unanimous
support.
It could also reopen former divisions between Airbus and its
parent group, whose chief executive Tom Enders launched the new
tough compliance drive under a new legal head.
Currently, the playing field with Boeing is level as the
corresponding system in the United States is also frozen due to
political deadlock which has left the U.S. Export Import (EXIM)
Bank without a fully functioning board.
But with some U.S. officials predicting EXIM could resume
funding for Boeing exports around the turn of the year, Airbus
could be disadvantaged in some emerging markets unless it
achieves its target of reopening European credits by year-end.
In the meantime both Airbus and Boeing are having to offer
the least creditworthy airlines some bridge financing.
"Financial markets have priced in aircraft financing at
attractive rates so EXIM and European credit agencies haven't
had to step in. But I think this is going to become an issue,"
an aviation sector analyst said, asking not to be identified.
(Editing by Tom Pfeiffer and Keith Weir)