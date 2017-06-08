UPDATE 1-Russia's Sistema proposes out-of-court settlement in Rosneft dispute
MOSCOW, June 22 Russian business conglomerate Sistema has proposed an out-of-court settlement with oil major Rosneft, a company spokesman said on Thursday.
TOULOUSE, France, June 8 The head of Airbus expressed worries about growing geopolitical uncertainties on Thursday, calling the rift between key customer Qatar and its Gulf neighbours troubling and warning of the impact of a "hard Brexit" on the planemaker's UK operations.
"Any disruption in any mature region or market that is relevant for us is a reason for concern," Chief Executive Tom Enders told reporters.
Referring to the aviation blockade against Qatar imposed by Saudi Arabia and other Arab powers this week, Enders said: "That's a development that is troubling for our industry, for many industries. We sincerely hope that these disruptions are not developing to a long-term conflict." (Reporting by Tim Hepher, Cyril Altmeyer; editing by G Crosse)
MOSCOW, June 22 Russian business conglomerate Sistema has proposed an out-of-court settlement with oil major Rosneft, a company spokesman said on Thursday.
NEW YORK, June 22 The operator of the biggest U.S. fuel pipeline system said on Thursday demand to transport gasoline to the country's populous northeast is the weakest in six years, the latest symptom of a global oil market grappling with oversupply.