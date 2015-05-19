PARIS May 19 Europe's Airbus said on Tuesday the latest version of its popular A320 had flown for the first time with engines supplied by CFM International.

The revamped A320neo jet is a fuel-saving version of the company's best-selling narrow-body model and has generated thousands of orders.

CFM's LEAP-1A engine is sold as an alternative power source for the jet in competition with the Geared Turbofan supplied by Pratt & Whitney, which staged its maiden flight on the A320neo in September.

The first A320neo equipped with the LEAP engine flew for more than four hours on Tuesday, Airbus said in a statement.

CFM is a joint venture between General Electric of the United States and France's Safran.

CFM already competes with a consortium including Pratt & Whitney on the existing generation of A320 jets and is the sole engine supplier for Boeing's 737 family, including the new 737 MAX version that is going up against the A320neo.

The A320neo is due to enter service with Pratt & Whitney engines in late 2015, followed by CFM's LEAP engine in 2016. The LEAP-powered Boeing 737 MAX is due out in 2017.

The two sets of aircraft are crucial to future revenues of both planemakers as well as their engine suppliers.

Airbus says it has sold over 4,600 A320neo-family jets and CFM says it has won 55 percent of the orders from airlines for those aircraft for which engines have already been selected.

Boeing says it has sold over 2,700 of its 737 MAX jets.

Analysts say one of the key tests facing the industry in the coming 12 to 24 months is how smoothly engine makers can ramp up production to support plane delivery targets, while meeting their promises of roughly 15 percent lower fuel consumption.

Safran last month dismissed speculation of fuel-efficiency problems on the version of LEAP being developed for Boeing, and said it was on track to meet its targets for the new engine. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; editing by Susan Thomas)