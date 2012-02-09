Stranded Qantas passengers look at a Qantas Airbus A330 plane as they wait for their flights at the departure gates of Perth Domestic Airport October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz/Files

SYDNEY/SEOUL Qantas Airways and Korean Air will carry out inspections for wing cracks on their Airbus A380 superjumbo planes earlier than previously scheduled, after European air safety officials ordered global checks, warning of a safety risk if the defects were not fixed.

Singapore Airlines (SIAL.SI) has been carrying out precautionary inspections of its A380s since January 20, during which it found defects needing repairs in eight aircraft, the airline said on Thursday.

"The safety of our customers and crew is our number one priority and we will ensure that we take whatever action is needed for the continued safe operation of our A380 fleet," said Singapore Airlines.

Australia's Qantas Airways (QAN.AX) has already grounded one A380 for a week after discovering 36 separate wing cracks after a turbulent flight from London.

The European Air Safety Agency (EASA) said the widespread A380 defects could pose a safety risk in the world's biggest passenger plane if left unremedied.

"This condition, if not detected and corrected, may lead to a reduction of the structural integrity of the aeroplane," the EU agency said in its directive to airlines.

While aviation experts agree the wing cracks are minor defects, of more concern is the fact that the problems are arising so early in the life of the $390 million, 525-seater aircraft, which went into commercial service in 2007.

Under the new directive, first reported by Reuters earlier on Wednesday, the seven airlines currently operating A380s must carry out Airbus-sanctioned checks and preliminary repairs on every plane before its 1,300th flight.

The first round of checks covered one third of the fleet and applied only to jets that had exceeded that number of flights.

South Korea said on Thursday it would order Korean Air to carry out checks on its five A380 planes.

"Although there is no safety problem with the newly introduced A380 fleet of Korean Air, we will soon issue an inspection order," said an official at Ministry of Land, Transport and Maritime Affairs.

"But (Korean Air) does not have to conduct it immediately."

Qantas said the first mandatory inspection was due within six weeks, with a further two scheduled later in the year.

The airline said it had the capability to carry out the inspections in Australia, but had not yet finalized the inspection schedule or location.

STILL POPULAR WITH PASSENGERS

"The A380 is still our most popular aircraft and we have not seen any impact on ticket sales. These things happen with various aircraft. There are no broader concerns about the A380 now," said a Qantas spokesman.

Qantas has 12 A380s in its fleet, with the latest checks occurring well before the 1,300 flight cycle is reached.

"We've been calling for the fleet to be grounded so that the aircraft can be checked immediately. What they've put in place to day is far better than the four-year wait that we were going to have to have," said Steven Purvinas, federal secretary of the Australian Licensed Aircraft Engineers Association.

"It's going to be an expensive exercise to repair the aircraft. But at the end of the day, you can't continue flying around planes with cracks in the wing," he told Reuters.

The cracks are on L-shaped parts which fix the wing skins to their underlying frame. The parts are "not a primary load-bearing structure," Airbus spokesman Stefan Schaffrath said.

Cracks have been discovered in a "handful" of the 4,000 such brackets on each aircraft, he added. "The safe operation of this aircraft is not at stake."

The first round of A380 inspections had initially focused on 20 aircraft operated by Singapore Airlines, Air France (AIRF.PA) and Dubai's Emirates -- which had logged the most A380 flights in the four years since the plane entered service.

They will now be carried out on all other airlines that fly the A380s -- Qantas, China Southern, Korean Air and Lufthansa (LHAG.DE).

China Southern said its two A380 jets have been flying the Beijing-Guangzhou routes, four flights each day, and it has no immediate plans to take them out of service for the checks.

Lufthansa's longest-serving A380 has made about 900 flights, company spokesman Michael Lamberty said. "That means we have room to manoeuvre to carry out checks one by one, as part of normal maintenance."

The global A380 inspection order will refocus attention on faults found in flagship jets from the world's dominant aircraft makers. Boeing (BA.N) and Airbus, a division of European Aeronautic Defence & Space Co. EAD.PA, maintain their newest planes are safe to fly after problems were caught early.

Boeing this week reported a manufacturing flaw on its 787 Dreamliner, the world's first commercial jet built mostly from composites, nine weeks after entry into service.

Asian airlines are big buyers of the Boeing 787.

(Writing by Michael Perry; Additional reporting by Yan Fang in Beijing and James Grubel in Canberra; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)