* Singapore repairs eight A380s after checks
* Qantas grounds an A380 with 36 wing cracks
* Airbus says aircraft safety not at risk
* Travellers seem unconcerned over A380 defects
By Narayanan Somasundaram and Ju-min Park
SYDNEY/SEOUL, Feb 9 Qantas Airways and
Korean Air will carry out inspections for wing cracks on their
Airbus A380 superjumbo planes earlier than previously scheduled,
after European air safety officials ordered global checks,
warning of a safety risk if the defects were not fixed.
Singapore Airlines has been carrying out
precautionary inspections of its A380s since January 20 and has
been forced to repair eight aircraft, the airline said.
"The safety of our customers and crew is our number one
priority and we will ensure that we take whatever action is
needed for the continued safe operation of our A380 fleet,"
Singapore Airlines said on Thursday
Australia's Qantas Airways has already grounded one
A380 for a week after discovering 36 separate wing cracks after
a turbulent flight from London.
Despite the ongoing news of defects in the world's
largest passenger plane, air travellers continued to repose
trust in the aircraft, the airline and a ticketing agency
said.
"The A380 is still our most popular aircraft and
we have not seen any impact on ticket sales. These things happen
with various aircraft. There are no broader concerns about the
A380 now," said a Qantas spokesman.
Australia's arm of global travel company Flight Centre
Ltd, < FLT.AX> sa id it
wa s unaware of any shift in customer
sentiment away from A380s or airlines with A380s .
"There's certainly nothing that we've become aware of,"
said spokesman Haydn Long.
The European Air Safety Agency (EASA) said the widespread
A380 defects could pose a safety risk in the world's biggest
passenger plane if left unremedied.
"This condition, if not detected and corrected, may lead to
a reduction of the structural integrity of the aeroplane," the
EU agency said in its directive to airlines.
While aviation experts agree the wing cracks are minor
defects, of more concern is the fact that the problems are
arising so early in the life of the $390 million, 525-seater
aircraft, which went into commercial service in 2007.
AVIATION UNIONS CONCERNED
Under the new directive, first reported by Reuters earlier
on Wednesday, the seven airlines currently operating A380s must
carry out Airbus-sanctioned checks and preliminary repairs on
every plane before its 1,300th flight.
The first round of checks covered one third of the fleet and
applied only to jets that had exceeded that number of flights.
South Korea said on Thursday it would order Korean Air
to carry out checks on its five A380 planes, but
gave no timetable for the inspections.
Qantas said the first mandatory inspection was due within
six weeks, with a further two scheduled later in the year.
The airline said it had the capability to carry out the
inspections in Australia, but had not yet finalized the
inspection schedule or location.
Qantas has 12 A380s in its fleet, with the latest checks
occurring well before the 1,300 flight cycle is reached.
"We've been calling for the fleet to be grounded so that the
aircraft can be checked immediately. What they've put in place
to day is far better than the four-year wait that we were going
to have to have," said Steven Purvinas, federal secretary of the
Australian Licensed Aircraft Engineers Association.
"It's going to be an expensive exercise to repair the
aircraft. But at the end of the day, you can't continue flying
around planes with cracks in the wing," he told Reuters.
AIRBUS SAYS A380 SAFE
The cracks are on L-shaped parts which fix the wing skins to
their underlying frame. The parts are "not a primary
load-bearing structure," Airbus spokesman Stefan Schaffrath
said.
"All new aircraft are likely to experience a few
teething problems in their first few years of service," said
Peter Marosszeky from the School of Aviation at the
University of New South Wales in Australia.
"The types of cracks they are reporting are not of
great concern and it is unlikely they would progress to the
level where they would become a danger."
The first round of A380 inspections had initially focused on
20 aircraft operated by Singapore Airlines, Air France
and Dubai's Emirates -- which had logged the most A380 flights
in the four years since the plane entered service.
They will now be carried out on all other airlines that fly
the A380s -- Qantas, China Southern, Korean Air and
Lufthansa.
China Southern said its two A380 jets have been flying the
Beijing-Guangzhou routes, four flights each day, and it has no
immediate plans to take them out of service for the checks.
Lufthansa's longest-serving A380 has made about 900 flights
and the compnay said it could carry out checks during normal
maintenance.
The global A380 inspection order will refocus attention on
faults found in flagship jets from the world's dominant aircraft
makers. Boeing and Airbus, a division of European
Aeronautic Defence & Space Co., maintain their newest
planes are safe to fly after problems were caught early.
Boeing this week reported a manufacturing flaw on its 787
Dreamliner, the world's first commercial jet built mostly from
composites, nine weeks after entry into service.
Asian airlines are big buyers of the Boeing 787.