By Tim Hepher
| KUALA LUMPUR
KUALA LUMPUR Feb 8 European air safety
officials are preparing to extend checks for Airbus A380 wing
cracks to the entire superjumbo fleet, sources close to the
matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
The move to inspect all 68 A380s in service came as Qantas
Airways grounded one of its planes, saying engineers
had found 36 wing cracks after the aircraft encountered severe
turbulence.
By signaling that the defects may be structural and
widespread, the fleet-wide inspection order will refocus
attention on flaws identified in flagship jets at both Airbus
and Boeing. The aircraft makers maintain that their
newest jets remain safe to fly after problems were caught at an
early stage.
"This is an extension of a process already underway," said
one of the people, who asked not to be named. "An effective
repair has been identified."
Airbus, a unit of European Aeronautic Defence & Space Co.
, declined to comment on the additional inspections. A
spokesman for the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) was not
immediately available.
The aviation watchdog last month ordered checks on one-third
of the A380 fleet after cracks were found in a handful of the
thousands of L-shaped brackets that fix each wing's exterior to
its internal ribcage-like structure.
EASA has yet to set out a timetable for the new inspections,
two aviation sources said. Planes will be checked as they cross
wear-and-tear thresholds at which the tiny cracks become
detectable.
Inspectors had initially focused on 20 aircraft operated by
Singapore Airlines, Air France and Dubai's
Emirates - which have logged the most A380 flights since the
double-decker plane entered service four years ago.