KUALA LUMPUR Feb 8 European air safety
officials are preparing to extend checks for Airbus A380 wing
cracks to the entire superjumbo fleet, sources close to the
matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
The decision to proceed with a gradual inspection of all 68
A380s in service will refocus attention on flaws recently
identified in flagship jets at both Airbus and Boeing.
Both aircraft makers maintain that their newest jets remain safe
to fly after problems were caught at an early stage.
"This is an extension of a process already underway," said
one of the sources, who asked not to be named. "An effective
repair has been identified."
Airbus, a unit of European Aeronautic Defence & Space Co.
, declined to comment on the decision to broaden wing
inspections. A spokesman for the European Aviation Safety Agency
(EASA) was not immediately available to comment.
EASA last month ordered checks on a third of the A380 fleet
following the discovery of a cracked component inside the
aircraft's wings.