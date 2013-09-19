SINGAPORE, Sept 19 Airbus is getting
closer to a firm order for the upgraded variant of its A320
aircraft in China after securing commitments for 100 of the
re-engined, more fuel-efficient planes, including some deals
already announced.
The deals for 320neo aircraft must be approved by the
Chinese government before they can be added to the Airbus
backlog, Airbus China president Eric Chen told a specialist news
briefing, according to Flightglobal.
The company is also in discussions for hundreds more
A320neos with potential Chinese buyers, Chen was quoted as
saying.
An Airbus spokesman confirmed the remarks.
Both Airbus and Boeing are locked in a fierce battle for
customers in the market for narrowbody jets like the Airbus A320
and Boeing 737.
China will take delivery of 3,900 such aircraft over the
next 20 years, Boeing said in its latest forecast earlier this
month, making it potentially the largest market for both
companies.
Boeing's upgraded 737 MAX and the A320neo have secured some
3,800 combined orders, but have not secured a firm order from
China despite longstanding discussions.
Sixty of the A320 commitments are for Chinese flag carrier
Air China. These are part of a previously announced
order for 100 A320s that the Beijing-based carrier made in May.
Another 20 were previously announced by state-owned lessor
ICBC Leasing. Airbus did not say who ordered the remaining 20.
Airbus has invested heavily in China and also manufactures
the existing variant of the A320 at a facility in Tianjin.