SHANGHAI, July 22 Airbus' China plant
is expected to deliver its first A330 wide-body passenger jet in
2018, one of the European planemaker's Chinese partners said on
Wednesday.
Airbus earlier this month signed an agreement to establish
an A330 'cabin completion centre' in the northeastern Chinese
city of Tianjin, where the firm already has a final assembly
plant for smaller A320 jets.
The agreement was signed with the Aviation Industry Corp of
China and the Tianjin Port Free Trade Zone. Airbus
hopes the increased presence in China would lead to more demand
for the profitable but ageing wide-body A330 jets.
In a statement posted on its website, the Tianjin Port Free
Trade Zone, said it expects construction of the plant to be
completed by the fourth quarter of 2017, with the first plane to
be delivered to customers in early 2018.
The plant will help further China's goal of building its own
jets to cater to what is expected to become the world's biggest
air transport market. Currently it depends mostly on imported
jets from Airbus and Boeing.
Facilities for cabin decoration, painting, and flight
testing of the A330 series would also be established in the next
10 years, the Tianjin Port Free Trade Zone said.
The agreement to build the A330 plant, which will be capable
of fitting out 2 planes a month, came after China placed an
order for 45 A330 aircraft worth at least $11 billion, together
with provisional purchases of another 30 planes.
(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)