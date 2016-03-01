Rescuers pull 2,121 migrants to safety in Mediterranean
MILAN, May 20 Rescuers pulled 2,121 migrants to safety from boats in the Mediterranean late on Friday and early on Saturday and recovered one dead body, the Italian coastguard said.
BEIJING, March 1 China's aviation market, the world's second largest, will need 5,400 airplanes over the next 20 years, Airbus said in a document provided to media on Tuesday.
The document was provided ahead of a ground-breaking ceremony in Tianjin for the Airbus A330 completion and delivery centre.
(Reporting By Fang Yan and Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
MILAN, May 20 Rescuers pulled 2,121 migrants to safety from boats in the Mediterranean late on Friday and early on Saturday and recovered one dead body, the Italian coastguard said.
RIYADH, May 20 A U.S.-Saudi arms deal to be signed on Saturday includes a pledge to assemble 150 Lockheed Martin Blackhawk helicopters in Saudi Arabia, an official statement about the deal said.