BEIJING, March 1 China's aviation market, the world's second largest, will need 5,400 airplanes over the next 20 years, Airbus said in a document provided to media on Tuesday.

The document was provided ahead of a ground-breaking ceremony in Tianjin for the Airbus A330 completion and delivery centre.

(Reporting By Fang Yan and Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)